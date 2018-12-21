PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map update: 5 things you need to know

PUBG Mobile’s latest snow map update is finally here. The update also features the much-awaited Vikendi map. Users can now download the new update on their Android and iOS smartphones.

PUBG Mobile’s Vikendi map (version 0.10.0) is a new 6x6 snow map along with exclusive snowmobile vehicles. You can also play snowball fight Vikendi’s spawn island.

If you haven’t tried out the new map yet, here are five things you need to know.

Difficult map

The new snow map ups the difficulty level with lesser number of places to hide. The 6km x 6km snow map allows you to take shelter at a new rocket base. But the terrain with snow and fewer trees makes it slightly more difficult for users compared to other maps.

New vehicle

Just like previous maps, Vikendi brings a new snowmobile vehicle. You can use the vehicle for your defense as well. For instance, you can drift it in the snow to take your opponents by surprise. If used well, you can dodge bullets as well. ALSO READ: Tips to get ‘chicken dinner’ reward for PUBG Mobile beginners

New upgrade system

PUBG Mobile is offering a set of new weapons including a Glacier – M416. To upgrade your firearm finishes, go to the Lab (icon right below the Dismantle). Here you can select new outfits, special effects, weapons, and gear.

Snow day events

You can also win the Glacier – M416 by participating in the Snow day events. Every player is eligible for the upgradable Glacier - M416 finish after playing Lucky Treasure for 120 times.

Stricter rules

PUBG is getting stricter on casual players. If you exit match repeatedly after finding matches, you may be temporarily suspended. There’s an also new spectators option to report anything suspicious.

Vikendi map adds new snowmobile (PUBG)

Bonus

Apart from the new snow map, the game has also added support for cross-server matchmaking. This essentially means you can play with same level players on different servers.

You can swap bells from the Classic mode matches with rewards. The UI refresh brings a new layout for players with large hands, new commands for Quick Chat, and season spending awards.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:21 IST