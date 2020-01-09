PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty: Domination mode on two battle royale games explained

tech

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 13:32 IST

PUBG Mobile on Wednesday announced the roll-out of the 0.16.5 update. Available to users globally, the new update also brings Royale Pass Season 11, new Arena map “Town” and a Domination Mode.

It is worth noting that the Domination Mode is a popular mode on Call of Duty Mobile, another popular battle royale-multi-player hybrid smartphone game. Interestingly enough, the mode works very similar on the two games.

PUBG Mobile’s Domination Mode is available in the new Arena map where players are divided in two teams, Red and Blue. The two teams have four members each. The team which succeeds in capturing the two bases first out of three will win.

In Call of Duty Mobile, the Domination Mode is available in all popular maps, including the recent addition ‘Summit’. Users can join Domination in multiplayer mode.

Once you enter the mode, your five-member team will compete with another team. In this mode, you’ve to capture three bases. Each team has one base nearest to their initial spawn location. During the game, players can score extra points on capturing a base. Also, the base can be re-captured if the enemy has already won it.

The game is divided in two parts with a five minute clock or whichever teams scores 50 points first. The team scoring 100 points in total wins the game. The MVP of the game is decided on the basis of total number of points which may not necessarily translate into the maximum number of kills.