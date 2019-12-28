PUBG Mobile weapons have a place in history; check out where your favourites came from

tech

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 12:19 IST

The first thing you do when you land in any PUBG Mobile game is to make sure you collect the best loot so as you can beef up your offences while you work on the defenses. With one of the most popular “how to” questions on Google being asked about PUBG this year, we are certain that every player has a preferred damage machine that they would much like to tote on their quest to the Chicken Dinners. But, did you know that these weapons have actually been taken from history and modified in-game?

For comrades-in-arms: AKM

The AKM or Modernized Kalashnikov Automatic Rifle ( PUBG Mobile )

The AKM or Modernized Kalashnikov Automatic Rifle is a modernised variant of the AK-47 rifle developed by Russia in the 1940s. Due to its ease of use, this gun has been the preferred choice of weapon for many soldiers, freedom fighters and hired guns. Used extensively during the Vietnam as well as the Soviet-Afghan war, the AKM is possibly the world’s most widely used shoulder weapon today.

It has long been the favoured weapon for many guerrilla and nationalist movements in the world. Even in PUBG Mobile battlegrounds, the gun finds immense popularity owing to its reliability and ruggedness. It often finds preference over 5.56 mm assault rifles owing to its stopping power in close-quarter combats.

Infinite ammo with a trench coat on: The Thompson

The Thompson, also popularly known as the Tommy Gun ( PUBG Mobile )

The Thompson, also popularly known as the Tommy Gun is an American submachine gun. While the recoil time is longer than its counterparts, it does land the maximum damage out of all the SMGs available in PUBG Mobile.

Back in the day, the Tommy attained a sort of legendary status owing to its large scale usage by Chicago gangsters. It infamously became the signature weapon of organised crime in the United States, and came to be informally referred to as ‘Tom Song’, ‘Annihilator’, ‘Chicago Piano’, ‘Chicago Style’, and ‘Chicago Organ Grinder’, among other names. And therefore it is not surprising that the gun has found its way into a number of period gangster Hollywood movies. Interestingly, The Thompson finds popularity among civil collectors of today owing to its relevance from World War II and the Prohibition Era as one of the best known firearms in history.

Burstfire assault rifle: M16A4

The M16A4 is the world’s most produced firearm of 5.56 mm caliber ( PUBG Mobile )

The M16A4 is the world’s most produced firearm of 5.56 mm caliber. Of American origin, this gun was first deployed by the US armed forces during the Vietnam War for jungle warfare operations. Since then it has been widely adopted by armed forces around the world. Players on PUBG Mobile battlegrounds prefer this beast owing to its stability, making it the ideal weapon for close to medium-long range combat. It also offers the fastest velocities in the game. In the hands of a skilled player, the M16A4’s burst mode allows it to have the fastest fire rate of any assault rifle.

Vintage sniper rifle: Kar98

The German Karabiner 98 kurz or Kar98 ( PUBG Mobile )

The German Karabiner 98 kurz or Kar98 is one of the most preferred sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile. Popular among players for its exceptional accuracy, this gun was actually one of the final developments in the long line of Mauser military rifles. Used extensively by the German forces during World War II, it found itself centrestage in almost every episode of war waged by the German forces across occupied Europe, North Africa, Soviet Union, Finland, and Norway. The Kar98 still continues to a highly sought after collector’s items in many circles even today.

Special sniper rifle: VSS

The VSS is also popularly known as Vintorez ( PUBG Mobile )

Of Russian origin, the VSS is also popularly known as Vintorez which means thread cutter. Coming into play in the 1980s during the Russian-Afghan war, this silent killer continues to be in use even today by Spetsnaz units for undercover or clandestine operations. An extremely effective design, coupled with its ability to be stripped down completely to fit in specially designed cases, the VSS is the perfect weapon for ‘Black Operations’. Equipped with a permanent 4X scope and sound suppressor, this special sniper rifle offers PUBG Mobile players the perfect stealth opportunity.

Spray your ammo but do not shoot yourself in the foot: Micro UZI

The Israeli UZI was probably the first modern SMG from the Cold War era ( PUBG Mobile )

The Israeli UZI was probably the first modern SMG from the Cold War era. It was lightweight, compact, ergonomic, and cheap, and hence became almost immediately popular. While SMG technology has grown in leaps and bounds since then, the UZI remains one of the rarest guns from history to have found a place in popular culture. PUBGM players have found this gun to be ridiculously effective at taking out enemies right after landing on-ground with most opponents still scouting for gear.