Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile, WinZO join hands to bring free tournaments in 10 Indian languages, Rs 1 crore prize money every month

WinZO will now be conducting PUBG Mobile tournaments for free on its platform with prizes over Rs1 crore per month up for grabs.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WinZO, a vernacular social gaming app, will now be conducting PUBG Mobile tournaments for free on its platform with prizes over Rs1 crore per month up for grabs.
WinZO, a vernacular social gaming platform, has entered into a partnership with Tencent Games India to bring you PUBG Mobile tournaments. WinZO will now be conducting PUBG Mobile tournaments for free on its platform with prizes over Rs1 crore per month up for grabs.

WinZO has significant reach in the non-urban regions of the country, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where 80% of the players use the app in their own languages. Currently, WinZO has languages like Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile starts 2nd anniversary celebration with new events, rewards

By letting users access the app in their language of choice has helped WinZO create a first-of-its-kind vernacular e-sports portal which they are going to use for PUBG Mobile following this partnership.

Being able to play PUBG Mobile tournaments in a local language will empower gamers in the smaller Indian cities and also get them acquainted with the rapidly emerging e-sports leagues like ESL.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 to be held online due to coronavirus fears

PUBG Mobile is WinZO’s latest addition, besides this, the platform offers games on its platform like Cricket, Carrom etc; in multiple formats like 24X7 Tournaments, Real time multiplayer format and the Versus mode. Tickets for most of these games range from free entries to Rs 25/entry. PUBG Mobile tournaments are, however, free.

