PUBG Mobile’s zombies update: 5 tips to win chicken dinner in Survive Till Dawn mode

PUBG Mobile’s latest update is here. The action-packed update, version 0.11.0, brings the long-awaited zombies from Resident Evil 2 reboot. PUBG Mobile has also introduced a limited time event mode, Survive Till Dawn.

With the latest update, Resident Evil 2 zombies and bosses appear in a dark map and may take you by surprise. The new additions, especially the Survive Till Dawn mode, make the game, more interesting and challenging. If you have been struggling to secure the “chicken dinner” prize, here’s how you can survive till the dawn.

The jump trick

Regular PUBG Mobile users will know how crucial is landing. In the “Zombie: Survive Till Dawn” mode, you need to continue with the basics. It’s recommended to land at spots that are a bit populated rather the isolated ones. Pochinki would be a great spot to begin with.

Zombie packs

It may be difficult to tackle all the zombies at once. If in such situation, make sure you use the zombie vaccine for quick healing. The vaccine helps you restore your life and launch the offensive again. The game also has a few zombie bombs. Note that these bombs will only hurt zombies not your teammates.

#PUBGMOBILE 0.11.0 update is rolling out. A new event mode is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses will also spawn on the map! Check out the full patch notes: https://t.co/hhbKdccxkf #PUBGMXRE2 pic.twitter.com/Zl7Tq3VeJ0 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 19, 2019

Fast and furious

Why sprint when you can simply take a vehicle. In the case of the zombie mode, strategically use vehicles to create blockades to slow down the zombies. Chances are you may survive till dawn.

Kill Hans Gruber

One of the smartest ways to win this mode will be to target the zombie bosses. This will help you loot more and new items. In fact they can help you get items 8X.

Basics

Everyone knows that headshots are the best way to kill zombies. Save your ammo with strategic firing. It’s important that you play carefully instead of launching an all-out offensive. Don’t give away your position to zombies. Note that the theme of the game is to survive till dawn. Take care of your teammates, stick together and strategically plan attacks on zombies.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 19:15 IST