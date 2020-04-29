e-paper
PUBG now available on Google Stadia as well

Google Stadia also introduced a new feature called click to play. The feature allows users to simply click on a game link and instant play.

Apr 29, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
PUBG finally lands on Google Stadia
Google has finally introduced the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on its subscription-based game service Stadia. The game will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front season pass.

The base PUBG game on Stadia can be purchased for $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99.

The higher price tag includes the base game, the Survivor Pass: Cold Front and Google Stadia-exclusive skins.

Alongside PUBG, Stadia is adding a feature called click to play, the ability to click a game link and instantly play.

It is part of Google’s grand vision of making cloud games accessible with just the click of a URL, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, Google is also partnering with Electronic Arts (EA) to bring Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA to Stadia later this year.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ will hit the service in the fall, and Stadia will add Madden NFL and FIFA in the winter.

Google is also planning to launch Crayta exclusively on Stadia this summer, free for Stadia Pro members.

