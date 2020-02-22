PUBG players on Xbox One and Sony PS4 can experience cross-party play

tech

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:34 IST

A few months ago, PUBG gave both Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4 users the chance to play in a single match with cross-platform support. While that was a welcome addition for many, the title is now letting both the consoler players to team up and form a single party to play. This new cross-party feature is actually a part of the forthcoming PUBG update version 6.2 and for now is available for public tests. This means it is free to any of the PS4 or Xbox One user who owns the copy of the game.

“Season 6 is in full-swing, and we’re excited to bring Update 6.2 for consoles with the long-awaited Cross Party Play. That means players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will now be able to invite each other into a single party with this new feature!” confirmed the blog post. Unfortunately, PC PUBG players, who were left out during the cross-platform play, are not included in the cross-party play as well.

Also read: Smartphone gamer? Here are some accessories to improve your PUBG, CoD gameplay

The feature rollout also brings a new friend list tab marked as ‘PUBG’, showing all the friends that have logged in from different consoles. The aim here is to search for users across platforms at one place. However, the feature might not work as fluidly as expected since it is still a part of the test server, which is meant to give developers a feedback before the issues are ironed out and are rolled out to everyone.

In addition to this, PUBG has also launched the ‘Team Deathmatch’ on the Public Test Server for gamers who want to try 8 versus 8 matches. “We also hope the intensity and explosive gameplay of Karakin has you ready for our newest heart-pumping, non-stop action game mode- Team Deathmatch. PUBG LABS is also returning with the next iteration of our Skill-Based Rating test, with changes based on feedback received from the first test,” added the blog.