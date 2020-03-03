PUBG rumour debunked: You don’t have an advantage with high ping internet issue

tech

There has been a common notion among PUBG players that the one with higher ping on the internet gets the advantage of spotting the enemy first and firing at them. But it looks like it is not the case with PUBG, as debunked by a YouTuber in a video. In fact, the player that has low ping gets the advantage as the shots made by him/her hits the enemy with higher ping first. To show this, the user emulated network lag and compared it with the gameplay that is not affected.

In the video it can be clearly seen that the player with high ping can although see the enemy first, it won’t be of any use since everything depends on who’s shot was first registered in PUBG servers. And since the data with high pings take more time to reach the server as compared to the data coming from a low ping, even though you (with higher ping) may have shot first, the enemy (with low ping) might just shoot after you and still kill you in the game.

The YouTuber even explains that low and high pings also impact the rest of the gameplay. For instance, when you are picking up a loot in the game, the player with high ping will take more time as compared to the one with low ping. And considering the nature of the gameplay, a difference of split seconds may put you in trouble.

On a related note, PUBG Mobile rolled out its 0.17.0 version. The highlight of the update is the Hardcore Mode in Arcade alongside new features and improvements in the Classic mode. The list includes new air drop weapon called DBS, Brothers in Arms system, Death Replay function, Universal Marks, colour blind mode, team mate volume control and more.