PUBG Season 6: New, smaller 64-player Karakin map, black zones

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 14:54 IST

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Season 6 is about to drop soon. This means a new season pass and a whole bunch of new changes. The biggest of them is the addition of a new map called Karakin.

Karakin is an isolated island that is two kilometers by two kilometers, that’s half the size of Sanhok which was PUBG’s smallest map so far. Thanks to its size, Karakin can only support 64 players instead of the standard 100. However, it is expected to be the most intense map thus far for more reasons than just its size.

Karakin is going to be a mix of mountains, underground passageways and the standard city-based fighting that you’ve seen on other PUBG maps all in one space.

Karakin ( PUBG )

The new map also comes with Black Zones. These new hazard spots are similar to Red Zones of other maps but Black Zones will target random sections of the Karakin map periodically and unleash a barrage of missiles on the area. Which means that if the targeted area has buildings, they will be destroyed or damaged – in the long run, the longer you are on the map the lesser the cover is going to get. This sort of a dynamic change is new for PUBG and exclusive to Karakin for now.

To keep the damage going, Karakin is also going to have breach points. This feature is also a first for PUBG so far. Karakin is going to come with new Sticky Bomb throwable weapons which can fix itself to surfaces and blow holes though them. Tactics-wise, this means that attackers can break through back doors of buildings, caves and even certain rooftops – points that were previously impenetrable. Later in Season 6, PUBG Corp. plans to release a new rocket launcher as well.

Season 6 will also be adding a new Survivor Pass called Shakedown. The pass includes several new cosmetics, as well as new missions like previous passes. There will once again be Community Missions available to all players. Everyone who plays PUBG will contribute their XP toward this goal and once it’s reached everyone gets the reward.

Karakin and the rest of the season 6 changes are only available on the PUBG Test Server right now and they’ll transition to PC live servers on January 22 and drop in on consoles soon.