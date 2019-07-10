PUBG teams up with Reliance Jio to offer exclusive rewards: Here’s how to use it

tech

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:48 IST

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) has teamed up with Reliance Jio to offer exclusive rewards to PUBG Lite users. Jio users who register for PUBG Lite will receive free skins for their in-game merchandise.

Here’s how you can register for free Jio gift

Step 1: PUBG-Jio users need to visit Reliance Jio’s game website and fill up a two-step registration form.

Step 2: Verify your email ID by clicking on the verification link sent to your inbox.

Step 3: Once the verification is successfully completed, users will receive another email with unique redemption code.

Here’s how you can redeem the code

Step 1: Download and install PUBG Lite on your device. Go to Menu Store.

Step 2: Click on Add Bonus/Gift Code.

Step 3: Now, add the redemption code in the blank space and click on redeem.

What is PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite is a stripped down version of the main game and is aimed at low-end PCs with less RAM capacity and storage. Launched in India last week, the free-to-play game retains the top features of the main version of the game. For instance, it has the popular Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps. You can also play in solo, duo and squad in TPP mode.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:48 IST