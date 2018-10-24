PUBG-themed Oppo store unveiled in Bengaluru

Oppo has opened the first-ever PUBG-themed store in Bengaluru. The Oppo showroom has been designed as the battleground in PUBG Mobile. Customers can also experience the game on the Oppo F9 Pro smartphone.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, “With PUBG’s massive success amongst the youngster, we are delighted to announce the revamp of our brand showroom based on PUBG. Our unique showroom has been designed to cater to the youth of India who are continuously following new and interesting trends in the market. By leveraging this partnership with Tencent Games, OPPO wants to strengthen its relationship with the youngsters as the F9 Pro is the perfect combination for unified and unique experience.”

Oppo’s brand showroom has been designed as the battleground in PUBG. (Oppo)

Oppo in partnership with Tencent Games recently concluded the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship. The eSports tournament received over 250,000 registrations with a total of 10,000 teams from over 20,000 colleges. The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship started on September 26 with the finals taking place on October 21 and 22.

The eSports tournament started with online qualifiers which features a total of 600 matches. There were four knockout rounds leading to the finals where 20 teams battled it out at KTPO, Whitefield in Bengaluru. ‘The Terrifying Nightmares’ from Mumbai was the winning squad who took home the top prize money of Rs 15,00,000. The tournament had a winning prize pool of 50 lakhs along with accessories and Oppo smartphones.

The top 15 teams were each given a Oppo F9 Pro smartphone. In addition to this special awards were given to participants for different achievements. ‘MVP’ title was given to the overall best player with maximum number of MVP awards. ‘The Executioner’ was awarded to the player with maximum kills overall while ‘The Medic’ was for highest number of revives.

Similarly, the player who restored the highest amount of health was give ‘The Redeemer’ award. There was an award for the player with maximum kills in one lobby. Lastly, ‘The Lone Ranger’ was for the player with the maximum time survived in game.

