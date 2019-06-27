PUBG set for a big change: ‘Original narrative experience’ coming soon

PUBG Corp. just announced a new independent gaming studio, ‘Striking Distance’ which will develop a narrative experience in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Striking Distance will be headed by gaming industry veteran Glen Schofield.

In his introductory video, Schofield says, “We’re working together to build the studio from the ground up so we can begin crafting an original narrative experience in the PUBG universe.”

“As a creator the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities which we view as beyond battle royale,” he adds.

Schofield, who has over 28 years of experience in the gaming industry, has helped develop two popular titles – Dead Space and Call of Duty. He is moving to PUBG Corp. from Sledgehammer Games which is known for popular titles like ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’, ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ and ‘Call of Duty: WWII’. Prior to this, Schofield developed Dead Space at Visceral Games.

Striking Distance will be based out of San Ramon, California. It is wholly owned by PUBG Corp. who will publish the new PUBG project. More details for this new narrative-based PUBG will be announced as it is developed. PUBG is already one of the most popular battle royale games. It is available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation and mobile as well.

PUBG also launched a new light version, PUBG Lite for low-end PCs and laptops. Available in select cities globally, PUBG Lite recently announced it is coming to India. Pre-registrations for PUBG Lite in India are currently underway.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 13:36 IST