PUBG updates: Season 8 for Mobile, PC gets new season with original narrative, and more

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:09 IST

What a week for PUBG fans. The popular battle royale game for mobile and PCs gave us a sneak peek at what to expect from the game in the near future. There’s a lot of buzz around of PUBG Mobile Season 8 which features a range of new content for players. For PC users, PUBG just dropped in Cinematic Trailer for Season 4. The trailer has already hit 1.4 million views on YouTube. Let’s break down the latest PUBG announcements.

PUBG Mobile Season 8

New gun

The latest PUBG Mobile season brings new content and features for gamers. For instance, gamers can use a new SMG in the game. Called PP 19 Bizon, the gun offers the largest magazine so far. PUBG says the new game is “quiet but deadly” and “accurate” for close-range combat.

HDR mode

PUBG has finally brought in in-app HDR mode support. One of the most anticipated features, it is said to deliver better visual details and better gameplay experience. The mode is available through PUBG Mobile’s latest 0.13.5 update.

Sharing

PUBG Mobile has updated its Tier transfer rules to shift players below Gold tier to enter the new season with their previous rating. This essentially means users with Gold and Bronze badges can move to the season with their current tier. PUBG Mobile is also set for more crossovers and summer events.

New aqua outfits

PUBG Mobile Season 8 comes with new attire, accessories and gun decals based on the latest pop culture references. For instance, you can now get a Finding Nemo hoodie or get a Shark’s Bite theme gun skin. The most prized accessory is Bronze Armor which is exclusively available to gamers who hit 100 RP status.

PUBG Cinematic Trailer

So far, PUBG has been a basic battle royale game but the company earlier this year promised a story-based gameplay akin to Assassin’s Creed and other top games. Set to release on July 24, PUBG has introduced a new Season 4 for PC users. A “PUBG Season 4 cinematic trailer” has also dropped ahead of the launch.

The trailer kicks off with the backstory a young kid whose world was attacked in 1965. “I was the first Lone Survivor of Erangel”, says the monologue, setting the tone for the game.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 15:09 IST