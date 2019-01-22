PUBG’s next update has night mode and an ‘awesome’ patch

Night mode is finally coming to the new Vikendi map on PUBG. Gamers will now be able to play on Vikendi with a new night scene accompanied by the polar lights.

Teased by PUBG’s creative director on Twitter, a new ‘awesome’ patch will be rolling out to the PC test servers next week. The tweet features an image of Vikendi map at night with ‘aurora borealis’ popularly known as polar lights. The image already has many PUBG fans excited as night mode has been one of the most awaited features.

We have an awesome patch coming to the PC Test Servers next week and I can't wait to share it with you all. For now, here's a look at some of the new additions coming to Vikendi! pic.twitter.com/mKj2YU3ReX — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 19, 2019

This look of night mode on Vikendi isn’t new and has already been shown in the gameplay trailer. PUBG launched Vikendi map first for PC on December 19. PUBG Mobile users received the snow map earlier this month. Vikendi is currently rolling out for consoles – PS4 and Xbox. The update for Vikendi map is expected to hit live servers for consoles by 6:30 pm IST.

Night mode on Vikendi map could be called “Moonlight Mode” according to a post on Reddit. There’s also talk about a new snow bike vehicle in Vikendi. Interestingly, the image shared also features a snow bike on the left corner. The post further adds that Moonlight Mode in Vikendi “significantly changes gameplay”. Other than this feature, there’s no information on what else is coming to PUBG with the new update.

Following the stable release on PC, the new additions for Vikendi will most likely arrive on PUBG Mobile soon. The mobile version of PUBG is also slated to receive a big update which will bring zombies to the game. PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 crossover will launch later this month.

