PUBG Vikendi snow map: New video gives closer look at cosmodrome

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is gearing up to get an all-new snow map. There have been rumours and leaks around the new map for quite some time now. A new recreated video shows more details of the snow map reportedly called ‘Vikendi’.

This new video published on YouTube comes from Redditor allthenewsisgoodnews, who has ben regularly sharing details on the snow map. Note that this is not a video leak of the official map instead it has been created using data mined files. Vikendi map is expected to release soon with PC, Xbox and PS4 receiving it first. PUBG currently has three maps – Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

In the recreated video, you can see a closer look at the cosmodrome (spaceport), its towers and the rocket placed at the centre. The surroundings are covered with snow along with the frozen lake which was revealed in the previous video. It also shows the interiors of the cosmodrome giving us an idea on what to expect.

The new snow map has already been leaked revealing its details which include an 8x8km sized map along with a mountainous area. New weapons and vehicles arriving with the map are C4, a Beetle and a Z130 flatbed truck. In addition to the cosmodrome, the Vikendi map will also feature a castle and cement factory. The map is also seen with Gothic-like architectural buildings spread all around.

In related news, PUBG is finally coming to PS4 next month. PUBG for PS4 will be available in disc and it will be priced at Rs 1,999, Gadgets 360 reported. PS4 players in India will be able to get the PUBG disc on December as the game releases globally.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:56 IST