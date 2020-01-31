Puma launches its first smartwatch in India: Here are the specs, price

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:51 IST

Puma has joined hands with Fossil to launch their first ever smartwatch. The smartwatch has been designed to help athletes train, track goals and connect on the go.

The Puma smartwatch is available in three colours and come with a textured silicone strap and a cutout nylon and aluminum case in a 30mm display size. The company says that they have designed the watch to go from your gym to the street without you having to worry about whether it will match your clothes.

Puma is using Google FiTM to track activities like pilates, rowing, spinning etc and it also counts reps for strength training workouts like pushups. In workout mode, Google Fit can track heart rate. The smartwatch can change and track activity goals and notify users on their progress.

Puma smartwatch users can choose from several interactive dial options, like the “Scorecard” dial which displays time, date and heart rate etc and there is also the option to customise the information you can quickly view at a glance.

Users can also upload photos from social media to display straight on their smartwatch while custimising watch faces.

The Puma Smartwatch features include heart rate tracking, GPS tracking, Google Assistant support, music support via Spotify, Google Pay, weather alerts etc. It comes equipped with training apps as well and it swimproof.

You also get your smartphone notifications on this.

The smartwatch is available for Rs 19,995 at Puma stores across India and online on Flipkart and Puma.com. You can pick between three colours – black with a grey dial, neon yellow with a matching neon dial and a white with a rose gold dial.