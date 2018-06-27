Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 439, 429 SoCs for budget, mid-range phones unveiled

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 and 400-series have been quite successful with a number of budget and mid-range phones using the chipsets. The company is now looking at the future where more budget and mid-range phone users are going to consume higher resolution multimedia, games and will require higher and faster processing power. To make this happen, Qualcomm on Wednesday introduced three new chipsets – Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429.

Qualcomm claims the new mobile platforms are designed to higher performance, better battery life, more efficient designs, impressive graphics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632

With Snapdragon 632, Qualcomm has improved performance by 40% with a Kyro 250 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. Snapdragon 632 comes with X9 LTE modem which brings support for LTE features like carrier aggregation. Snapdragon 632 devices can be equipped with a single 24-megapixel camera and a dual-camera setup up to 13-megapixel sensors each. This chipset also supports display resolution up to full HD+. Qualcomm says the new chipset will be capable of processing mainstream games, 4K video captures and AI.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 429

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 400-tier chipsets are aimed at the budget smartphone segment. Qualcomm says that its latest Snapdragon 439 and 429 chipsets offer improved performance and power by 25% in comparison to its predecessors. Both chipsets are equipped with X6 LTE modem and offer AI capabilities in camera, voice, and security.

What to expect from new Qualcomm chipsets (Qualcomm)

In terms of specifications, Snapdragon 436 comes with an octa-core processor paired with Adreno 505 GPU. Snapdragon 439, on the other hand has an Adreno 504 GPU which offers 50% faster graphics rendering.

For photography, Snapdragon 439 supports up to a 21-megapixel single camera and dual 8-megapixel cameras. Snapdragon 429 also supports dual 8-megapixel cameras but a 16-megapixel single camera. Display wise, Snapdragon 439 and 429 chipsets support full HD+ and HD+ display respectively.

Phones running on the new Qualcomm chipsets will be rolled out later this year.