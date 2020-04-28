e-paper
Home / Tech / Qualcomm announces Quick Charge 3+ for affordable phones

Qualcomm announces Quick Charge 3+ for affordable phones

Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, followed by other new Snapdragon platforms across tiers.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The technology promises a 0-50 per cent charge in 15 minutes.
The technology promises a 0-50 per cent charge in 15 minutes.(Reuters)
         

Global chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Quick Charge 3+ which is the next generation of company’s widely used charging technology for affordable smartphones.

Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G, followed by other new Snapdragon platforms across tiers.

“With Quick Charge 3+’s faster charging and affordability, there’s now the opportunity to enrich lives around the world with the convenience of Quick Charge technology,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite Zoom, powered by the Snapdragon 765G, is the first smartphone with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+ charging technology,” it added.

The technology promises a 0-50 per cent charge in 15 minutes, promising to be 35% faster and nine degrees Celsius cooler than its predecessors.

Qualcomm said it supports any USB Type-A to USB Type-C adapter that has scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4.

It also supports standard USB Type-A to USB Type-C cables as well as accessories that support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4.

