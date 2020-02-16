e-paper
Home / Tech / Qualcomm antennas are too big, so Apple is working on own for its 5G iPhones

Qualcomm antennas are too big, so Apple is working on own for its 5G iPhones

Apple balked at the QTM 525 millimeter-wave antenna module offered to it by Qualcomm because it doesn’t fit into the sleek industrial design Apple wants for the new phone.

tech Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple is working on its own 5G antenna for iPhone: Report
Apple is working on its own 5G antenna for iPhone: Report(REUTERS)
         

Seems like Qualcomm’s antennas are too big for Apple and that’s why the iPhone maker is designing the antenna module that will be used in its 5G iPhones.

According to a report in Fast Company, in a year where the 5G radio will be the new iPhone’s spotlight feature, Apple has decided to design the phone’s antenna itself.

Apple balked at the QTM 525 millimeter-wave antenna module offered to it by Qualcomm because it doesn’t fit into the sleek industrial design Apple wants for the new phone, a source with knowledge of Apple’s plans told Fast Company on Friday.

However, chipset making giant Qualcomm will still provide the 5G modem chip used in the new iPhones.

However, Apple typically designs on several tracks, and it’s concurrently working on another design that uses both the Qualcomm modem and antenna.

It could default to this option later this year, our source said. But that would require Apple to settle for a slightly thicker iPhone than it wants. Qualcomm has said that its QTM 525 antenna module will “support 5G smartphone designs sleeker than 8 millimeters thick”, the report added.

