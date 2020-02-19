Qualcomm launches third generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem

tech

Qualcomm has unveiled its third generation 5G modem, that is, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G. The Snapdragon X60 is the world’s first 5G modem that has been built using the 5nm process node.

The newly launched 5G modem offers a peak upload speed of 3Gbps and peak download speed of 7.5Gbps. It is the only other modem, other than the company’s X55 modem, that supports both TDD and 5DD networks. In addition to that, the X60 modem also supports 4G LTE, 3G and 2G bands.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem comes loaded with features such as mmWave-sub6 aggregation, sub-6 FDD-TDD aggregation and Voice-over-NR (VoNR), which give operators the flexibility to deploy unprecedented peak speeds with available spectrum resources.

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon X60 modem “combines the power benefits of the 5nm 5G baseband and a tightly integrated modem-RF system to deliver all-day battery life”. Another important feature of the Galaxy X60 other than the fact that its is made using the 5nm process and that it is compatible with legacy bands is the presence of a new Dynamic Spectrum Sharing or DSS feature that will operators to deploy 5G services on low frequency FDD bands already in use for LTE.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will be seen in the 5G smartphones that are launched in early 2021.