Qualcomm, LG partner to develop automotive infotainment platform

The infotainment platform, called webOS Auto, is designed for connected cars, which are equipped with internet access for vehicle management and other safety features.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 7, 2018.
A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 7, 2018. (REUTERS)
         

South Korean electronics major LG Electronics and US chipmaker Qualcomm would join hands to develop an in-vehicle infotainment platform for connected cars, they said on Wednesday.

LG Electronics and Qualcomm had signed a strategic partnership to develop the automotive platform, which would combine entertainment and information delivery for both drivers and passengers, the firms said.

The infotainment platform, called webOS Auto, is designed for connected cars, which are equipped with internet access for vehicle management and other safety features, Yonhap news agency reported.

Using Qualcomm’s automotive chip, LG would develop an audio and video interface, touchscreens and keypads as well as a 5G network solution, the companies said.

They will jointly showcase the new system at the Consumer Electronics Show, one of the world’s largest tech shows, in Las Vegas in January.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:45 IST

