Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC

tech

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:08 IST

Qualcomm’s brand new processors, the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460, among several features, also support NavIC satellite tech. This is also the first time ever that the leading chipset maker in the world has partnered with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to support this GPS tech.

For those unaware, NavIC (acronym for NAVigation with Indian Constellation) is an independent Indian Satellite based positioning system that aims to deliver reliable positioning and navigation services over India and some neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the partnership with Qualcomm, ISRO chairman Dr. K Sivan said, “ISRO is satisfied with the efforts of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. towards incorporating NavIC and we urge OEMs to leverage it for future handset launches in India.” He added, “The availability of NavIC across multiple mobile platforms will help enhance the geolocation capabilities of smartphones in the region and bring the benefits of this indigenous solution to Indian consumers for their day-to-day use.”

This announcement comes on the footsteps of what ISRO announced last year in October. “The initiative will help accelerate the adoption of NavIC and enhance the geo-location capabilities of mobile, automotive and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the region, with the backing of Qualcomm Technologies’ engineering talent based in India,” said the organisation.

Both Xiaomi and Realme have announced themselves as partners for the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. What this means is that you can expect the NavIC support in future mid-range and budget Xiaomi and Realme smartphones.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi to work with ISRO to embed India’s NavIC GPS system on its phones

“We have worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies to ensure that the Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform enables our customers to unlock this potential and experience high-performance seamlessly at faster speeds. I am happy to share that we will be one of the first brands globally to launch a smartphone based on the new Snapdragon 720G,” said Xiaomi India chief, Manu Kumar Jain.

Xiaomi rival Realme also confirmed that it will launch smartphones with Snapdragon 720G in future. “We are further excited for our upcoming smartphone launches in 2020 which will feature the brand-new Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform to help meet the emerging consumer demand,” said Madhav Sheth,chief executive officer, realme India on the partnership.