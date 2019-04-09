Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 730G, 665 chipsets launched

Qualcomm on Tuesday launched three new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets. Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chipsets are focused on enhancing AI, gaming, camera and performance.

With Snapdragon 730, Qualcomm brings high-end features and specifications available in the premium 800-series. As the name suggests, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 is a gaming-focused chipset. The latest 600-series chipsets gives an overall upgrade in AI, gaming, camera and performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 665 chipsets will be available in devices in the second half this year.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

This chipset features the Qualcomm Spectra 350 along with a dedicated Computer Vision (CV) ISP. With more power savings, this chipset also allows 4K HDR videos in Portrait Mode. It also supports triple-camera setups with ultra-wide, portrait and telephoto lens.

Gaming will be more powerful on the Snapdragon 730 chipset with Adreno 618 GPU and Vulkan 1.1. This chipset consumes 20% less power, offers better graphics and longer battery life as well. In terms of specifications, Snapdragon 730 features a Kyro 470 CPU and is based on an 8nm process node. It comes with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

In comparison to the Snapdragon 730, the ‘G’ version gives up to 15% faster graphics rendering and an overclocked Adreno 618 GPU. It also features ‘Jank Reducer’ which reduces janks up to 90% for games running at 30fps. Snapdragon 730G also comes with True HDR support, and anti-cheating extensions.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 665 chipset delivers up to 2x faster AI on-device processing in comparison to its predecessor. Camera improvements on the Snapdragon 665 chipset include hybrid autofocus, optical zoom, triple camera support and more.

For gaming, Snapdragon 655 is equipped with Adreno 610 GPU and Vulkan 1.1. It is powered by the Kyro 260 CPU and X12 LTE modem offering download speeds up to 600 Mbps.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 22:13 IST