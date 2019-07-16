Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus unveiled, will launch with Asus ROG Phone 2

tech

Aiming at mobile gaming enthusiasts, Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with a higher central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) clock speeds.

The new Snapdragon 855 Plus features refreshed specs including the new Qualcomm Kyro 485 Prime CPU cores with improved clock speeds of up to 2.96GHz which is expected to deliver a 15 per cent speed boost, news portal the US-based chip-maker wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

“Snapdragon 855 Plus would raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers look to us to deliver”, said Kedar Kondap, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies.

“It is our most advanced mobile platform to date and would build upon the success of the 2019 Android flagship Snapdragon 855 5G mobile platform,” he added.

Snapdragon 855 Plus with an integrated multi-gigabit Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem also supports 5G connectivity using the X50 5G modem and Qualcomm Technologies’ RF Front-end solutions to deliver best-in-class cellular performance, superior coverage and all-day battery life in premium 5G devices, the company said in a statement.

In addition the company is expecting devices built around the new system-on-a-chip to ship in the second half of 2019. Asus has already announced that it will include Qualcomm’s new chip in its upcoming ROG Phone 2.

