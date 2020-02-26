Qualcomm teases Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones launching in 2020

tech

Qualcomm launched its next generation Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip last year in December. Since then, we have seen a handful of companies launching smartphones with Snapdragon 865 chipset. Some of the Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones launched in 2020 so far include the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the iQOO 3 5G and the Realme X50 Pro.

Now, Qualcomm has teased a list of the Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones that will be launched in 2020. The list includes --

-- Black Shark 3

-- FCNT arrows 5G

-- iQOO 3

-- Legion Gaming Phone

-- Nubia Red Magic 5G

-- OPPO Find X2

-- Realme X50 Pro

-- Redmi K30 Pro

-- ROG Phone 3

-- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

-- Sharp AQUOS R5G

-- Sony Xperia 1 II

-- Vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone

-- Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

-- ZenFone 7

-- ZTE Axon 10s Pro

Some of these phones have already been launched, while others are still in development and will be launched later this year. It is worth noting that this is not the entire list of Snapdragon-865 powered smartphones launching in 2020. Qualcomm in its press release said that more than 70 smartphones that have been announced or are still in development will be powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 SoC.

“Additionally, more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on our Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms,” Qualcomm wrote in its press release.