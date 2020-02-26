e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Quality of ideas, ambition of Indian entrepreneurs and innovators exciting: Satya Nadella

Quality of ideas, ambition of Indian entrepreneurs and innovators exciting: Satya Nadella

Speaking at the Young Innovators Summit, the India-born executive also highlighted how empathy is also playing an important role in development of some of these new solutions, especially for the differently-abled people.

tech Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, gestures as he attends Microsoft's 'Young Innovators' Summit' in New Delhi, India February 26, 2020.
Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, gestures as he attends Microsoft's 'Young Innovators' Summit' in New Delhi, India February 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The quality of ideas and ambition of entrepreneurs and innovators in India - many of whom are school kids - are “exciting” and driving innovation and growth for societies and economies, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Speaking at the Young Innovators Summit, the India-born executive also highlighted how empathy is also playing an important role in development of some of these new solutions, especially for the differently-abled people.

He talked about his meeting with children from three schools across the country, who are developing solutions to solve different challenges in the society. One of these groups is developing a speech therapy solution, while another is working on a solution that measures pollution levels. The third group is developing an AI-enabled chatbot to help children with school curriculum.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella poses for a group photograph along with students during the Young Innovators Summit, in New Delhi
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella poses for a group photograph along with students during the Young Innovators Summit, in New Delhi ( PTI )

“There was a group that I met who talked about how they want to change speech therapy...the level of empathy they work with. One of their teachers has a kid with speech issues and they said let’s build an AI tool that can substitute speech therapists because access to speech therapy and speech therapists is scarce,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella

He further said these group of students have deep passion and are turning that into action. “That’s what innovation is all about. That’s how societies and economies move forward,” Nadella said. Nadella is on a three-day visit to India. He was in Mumbai and Bengaluru earlier this week. He is slated to meet government functionaries later on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
Ivanka Trump stuns in an embroidered anarkali by designer Rohit Bal
Ivanka Trump stuns in an embroidered anarkali by designer Rohit Bal
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech