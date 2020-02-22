e-paper
Home / Tech / Quibi is the latest streaming service but for short episodes not longer 10 minutes

Quibi is the latest streaming service but for short episodes not longer 10 minutes

Quibi is a streaming service but unlike Netflix, this one aims at users who prefer short-form content.

tech Updated: Feb 22, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Quibi streaming service launching this April.
Quibi streaming service launching this April.(Quibi)
         

Streaming services are expected to get bigger with more players joining the race. One that is coming soon is Quibi but with a different take on streaming. Quibi is aimed at users who prefer short form videos and it will feature shows with episodes spanning less than ten minutes.

Quibi launches in April but the app is now available for Android and iOS. Interested users can also start pre-registering for Quibi. The company has already listed some shows that will arrive on launch and these include Survive featuring Sophie Turner, Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Nightgowns with Sasha Velour. Quibi will also bring back the old Nickelodeon show Legends of the Hidden Temple and Punk’d.

Each episode will run for between 8 minutes and 10 minutes or even lesser. The streaming service which is mobile-first will also be available in offline mode for users to watch downloaded shows. Another mobile-first feature is the viewing format on Quibi. Users will be able to watch shows in landscape mode and portrait as well.

Quibi will go live on April 6 in the US. Pre-registrations for Quibi are currently live and interested users can get it at $4.99 (Rs 400 appxo) per month with ads. Quibi will also be available with ads and for this users will have to pay $7.99 (Rs 600 approx) per month. There’s no word as yet on whether Quibi plans to expand to other markets.

