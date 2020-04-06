e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Quick-bite mobile streaming service Quibi launched in India

Quick-bite mobile streaming service Quibi launched in India

The much-hyped mobile streaming service Quibi that offers “quick-bite” original content of 10 minutes or less for smartphone users has arrived in India

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The much-hyped mobile streaming service Quibi that offers “quick-bite” original content of 10 minutes or less for smartphone users has arrived in India
The much-hyped mobile streaming service Quibi that offers “quick-bite” original content of 10 minutes or less for smartphone users has arrived in India(Quibi)
         

The much-hyped mobile streaming service Quibi that offers “quick-bite” original content of 10 minutes or less for smartphone users has arrived in India, offering users a new entertainment platform starting Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Led by longtime Hollywood executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, the service is now available for a 90-day free trial for users. After the free trial is over, it will charge Indian users Rs 669 per month.

While Katzenberg is Quibi’s Founder and Chairman of the Board, Whitman is the platform’s CEO.

Quibi aims to bring you new content --ranging from drama, comedy, documentaries, news, and sports -- that is quick enough for any in-between moment, like coffee time, your daily skincare routine, even bathroom breaks.

The much anticipated mobile streaming service raised a whopping $1.75 billion to fund a star-studded content slate from filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Lena Waithe and Catherine Hardwick, TechCrunch reported.

Launching with nearly 50 shows, the initial lineup includes “Chrissy’s Court” , “Shape of Pasta”, “Most Dangerous Game” , “Survive” and docu-series “Prodigy” among others.

The new service intends to start with 175 shows in the first year with regular roll out of new content.

To make its programmes interesting, the company has signed up a slew of celebrities ranging from Chrissy Teigen to Bill Murray. It will also offer short news clips from BBC, NBC News and ViacomCBS’s “60 Minutes”.

“Today we are living through another revolution in entertainment, this time on our mobile phones,” Whitman said earlier this year.

“Innovations in mobile technology and network capability mean that we now have billions of users watching billions of hours of content everyday on their mobile phones,” she added.

top news
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Little possibility of lifting lockdown, says top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat
Little possibility of lifting lockdown, says top Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat
63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among elderly, says govt
63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among elderly, says govt
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech