Quikr launches helphospitals.in to connect medical communities with suppliers

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:29 IST

To help medical communities connect with relevant suppliers to source medical equipment and materials, online market-place Quikr has launched helphospitals.in.

The healthcare community is working relentlessly to stop the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve in India. During these tough times, they have been facing a shortage of medical supplies and the nation-wide lockdown isn’t helping. The helphospitals.in initiative helps identify medical requirements that are needed on an urgent basis and connects hospitals/doctors with suppliers who can fulfil it.

Currently available pan India, helphospitals.in is helping coordinate items like 3-ply masks, gloves, bouffant caps, coverall suits, ventilators, hand sanitizers, bleach disinfectant, infrared thermometer, needle cutters, and HME bacterial viral breathing filters etc.

This initiative is a part of the larger industry-level drive announced recently, called the Action Covid-19 Team (ACT) launched by Indian startups and investors to support innovations that address Covid-19 challenges across the country.