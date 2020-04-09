e-paper
Quikr launches helphospitals.in to connect medical communities with suppliers

Quikr launches helphospitals.in to connect medical communities with suppliers

To facilitate easy sourcing of vital life-saving equipment, protective gear etc amid the lockdown

Apr 09, 2020
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To help medical communities connect with relevant suppliers to source medical equipment and materials, online market-place Quikr has launched helphospitals.in.
The healthcare community is working relentlessly to stop the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve in India. During these tough times, they have been facing a shortage of medical supplies and the nation-wide lockdown isn’t helping. The helphospitals.in initiative helps identify medical requirements that are needed on an urgent basis and connects hospitals/doctors with suppliers who can fulfil it.

Currently available pan India, helphospitals.in is helping coordinate items like 3-ply masks, gloves, bouffant caps, coverall suits, ventilators, hand sanitizers, bleach disinfectant, infrared thermometer, needle cutters, and HME bacterial viral breathing filters etc.

This initiative is a part of the larger industry-level drive announced recently, called the Action Covid-19 Team (ACT) launched by Indian startups and investors to support innovations that address Covid-19 challenges across the country.

