Quilt.AI, AI-based human insights platform, raises $9 mn in Series A funding

tech

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:21 IST

Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence human insights firm Quilt.AI has raised $9 million in Series A funding led by the Nadathur Group, a statement by the company said on Thursday.

The firm aims to use the funds to accelerate its efforts to build capacity in training models on more than 100 billion images and over 200 languages. It also plans to invest in improving video recognition and classification engines.

Quilt.AI says it aims to bring together traditional anthropology and different Artificial Intelligence engines to help firms understand patterns in human behaviour at scale. The company also uses its platform to work with not-for-profit organizations like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Purpose, The World Bank, Girl Effect, and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation.

Dr Angad Singh Chowdhry, who co-founded Quilt.AI with Anurag Banerjee early last year, stressed that understanding human behaviour patterns and attitude is very important for all businesses.

He said the internet is home to a big repository of human behaviour, preferences, opinions and social interactions. But these digital fragments are meaningless without human context.

“We are using anthropologists, semioticians and designers to work with engineers, data scientists and mathematicians. This changes the internet into the largest reflection of the human world, and allows us to understand people and culture at a scale never possible before,” he said.

Anurag Banerjee said the company intended to index humanity much the same way Google indexes the information. “This index has the ability to grow empathy, by accelerating understanding between people and cultures,” Banerjee said.

“We can all agree that empathy is in short supply in the world at this point in time. Our work across the for profit space and non-profit space is oriented towards helping organizations make better decisions by better understanding their consumers and beneficiaries,” he said.

CEO Anurag Banerjee (L) with AngadSingh Chowdhry (R) ( Quilt.AI )

The company said it has posted triple-digit growth in revenue each quarter and has been profitable since day one.

Quilt.AI now has more than 100 clients around the world including the likes of Amazon, Colgate, Procter & Gamble, Accenture, and Visa.

The statement also announced that Rishad Tobaccowala had joined the company’s board. “I’ve known Anurag and seen his journey closely. I am excited to be on the board of a company that converts math into meaning and is putting the human at the centre of all insights,” said Rishad Tobaccowala, a long-time member of the senior management at Publicis Groupe and author of an upcoming book ‘Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data’.

Commenting on the latest series A funding, Anand Nadathur, CEO of the Nandadthur Group said: “We have engaged with Angad and Anurag since the first started Quilt.AI and have been deeply impressed with their focus on execution, continuous innovation and steadfastness in pursuing their vision. Our philosophy is to back founding teams and businesses with the right balance of such traits. As patient and long term investors, we look forward to supporting them in their journey.”