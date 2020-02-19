e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Ransomware shuts gas compressor for two days in latest attack

Ransomware shuts gas compressor for two days in latest attack

Hackers sent emails with a malicious link to gain control of the facility’s a natural gas compressor’s information technology system in the US.

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 18:28 IST
Christine Buurma
Christine Buurma
Bloomberg
Hackers take control of a natural gas compressor facility in the US.
Hackers take control of a natural gas compressor facility in the US.(Pixabay)
         

A recent ransomware attack caused a U.S. natural gas compressor facility to shut for two days, the latest in a string of attacks targeting the country’s energy infrastructure over the past few years.

Hackers sent emails with a malicious link to gain control of the facility’s information technology system, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday in an alert. The agency didn’t say which facility was targeted, when the attack occurred or who was behind it.

It appears likely that the attacker explored the facility’s network to “identify critical assets” before executing the ransomware attack, according to Nathan Brubaker, a senior manager at the cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. This tactic -- which has become increasingly popular among hackers -- makes it “possible for the attacker to disable security processes that would normally be enough to detect known ransomware indicators,” he said.

The DHS alert comes amid increased concern about whether aging U.S. energy facilities are equipped to ward off cyber-attacks that could result in power failures and disruptions to oil and natural gas supply. In 2018, several pipeline companies saw their electronic systems for communicating with customers shut down after being targeted by hackers.

Regulators have urged better oversight for pipeline cybersecurity, which is overseen by the Transportation Security Administration. DHS announced in 2018 that it was working with the TSA and the Department of Energy on a pipeline cybersecurity initiative.

Operations at the facility have been restored, according to an official the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who requested anonymity speaking about the matter. The official said the incident illustrates the risk that ransomware poses to industrial control systems.

Though the hackers didn’t gain control of the gas compression facility, the operator decided to perform a controlled shutdown after being unable to read and aggregate real-time operational data from certain devices.

While ransomware is usually designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid, the DHS notice didn’t specify what the hackers were demanding in the gas compressor cyber-attack. The facility’s emergency response plan didn’t specifically address the risk of cyber-attacks, DHS said.

tags
top news
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
Coronavirus outbreak to have limited impact on India, says RBI Governor
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
BJP launches veiled attack on Prashant Kishor as Bihar election nears
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Seventh Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan coast
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Ex- Australian PM
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
‘Don’t trust’, ‘US poll campaign’, ‘protest’: Opposition on Trump’s India trip
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech