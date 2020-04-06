e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Rapido ties up with essential suppliers to help in last-mile deliveries

Rapido ties up with essential suppliers to help in last-mile deliveries

Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido has announced a partnership with essential suppliers such as BigBasket, Big Baazar and Spencer’s Retail

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido has announced a partnership with essential suppliers such as Bigbasket, Big Baazar and Spencer’s Retail
Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido has announced a partnership with essential suppliers such as Bigbasket, Big Baazar and Spencer’s Retail(Rapido)
         

Online bike taxi aggregator Rapido on Monday announced a partnership with essential suppliers such as BigBasket, Big Baazar and Spencer’s Retail for aiding last-mile deliveries in more than 90 cities as the ongoing lockdown restricts essential supplies for millions of Indians.

The Bengaluru-based company said it is also in talks with others like Grofers, Dunzo and FreshtoHome to extend its support to help them deliver essential orders.

“We, at Rapido, are committed to accelerate our existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for essential supplies during the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

“Seventy per cent of our fleet of captains (driver-partners) are on-ground in order to facilitate supplies,” it added.

Online delivery platforms are struggling to meet the surge in demand as there are few delivery boys at their service.

“While Rapido will be the platform to felicitate these deliveries, we will not be charging any commission from the Captains,” said the bike app.

Founded in 2015, Rapido operates in more than 95 cities across the country.

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
India between Stage 2 and 3 of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
Covid-19 death toll rises to 111 in India, number of cases to 4,281: Health Ministry
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Fact check: You don’t need an OTP to defer EMI payments
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech