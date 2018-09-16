Razer Phone 2 could be the ultimate mobile gaming device

Razer, a company known for making high-end gaming devices and accessories, last year entered the smartphone market with Razer Phone. The phone revived the trend of gaming-focused devices, paving the way for the likes of Asus ROG and Xiaomi Black Shark. One year later, Razer is ready with the successor — Razer Phone 2.

Razer has sent out invites for an event on October 10. The invite features the iconic three-headed snake branding which is also on the back of Razer Phone.

Razer Phone 2 is expected to be released in more markets unlike the original phone. The phone is likely to be released in India as well. Razer CEO Ming-Liang Tang earlier this year had announced that the gaming smartphone will be launched in India as well.

With more and new gaming devices launched in the last one year, a lot is expected from Razer Phone 2. It is almost given that Razer Phone 2 will deliver the best of processor and RAM combination. But there are going to be some major optimisations for gaming enthusiasts.

According to reports, Razer Phone 2 will deliver 120 GHz refresh rate, which is among the highest refresh rates on a mobile device. In comparison, Razer Phone has 120GHz screen refresh rate.

You can expect improvements in the sound and speaker quality and cooling technology for heat dissipation. Xiaomi recently launched Poco F1 with liquid cooling. Razer, however, is expected to bring more premium and advanced version of cooling technology under-the-hood.

As far as the specifications go, Razer Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB. It will run on Android v9 Pie and have a 4,000mAh battery. The screen size will be 5.7-inch. There will be a 512GB storage variant as well.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 17:08 IST