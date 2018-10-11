Razer Phone 2 is the new ultimate gaming phone with 120GHz display, vapour cooling technology

Gaming phones have recently seen a revived interest from the phone companies. A lot of credit goes to Razer which kicked off the trend with a powerful Razer Phone last year. Now that consumers have more choices in the form of Asus ROG and Xiaomi Black Shark, Razer is stepping up its game with brand new Razer Phone 2.

So what’s really new in Razer Phone 2? Under the hood runs Qualcomm’s best processor, Snapdragon 845 with 8GB LPDDR4X and Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. Since it’s a gaming phone and meant to be pushed to the limits, Razer has included vapour chamber cooling for better heat dissipation.

“The Razer Phone 2 features a Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz processor, with a vapor-chamber cooling system that allows heat to spread throughout the phone via a custom vapor chamber which vastly increases the surface area for heat to dissipate, resulting in fewer hot spots. This allows greater performance and stability compared to traditional cooling methods,” Razer explains on its website.

It comes with tad older IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. The smartphone is powered by 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support.

Another highlight of Razer Phone 2 is its display. Sporting a 5.72-inch display with 1440 x 2560 pixels resolution, Razer Phone 2 offer a whopping 120GHz refresh rate. The company claims the new display is up to 50% brighter than the previous generation. Other important features of the display include HDR content support and anti-fingerprint protection.

For better audio experience, Razer Phone 2 comes with 24-bit audio DAC which is said to deliver higher quality experience to 3.5mm headphone users.

On the software side, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with popular Nova launcher on top. In the camera department, Razer Phone 2 has dual 12-megapixel cameras with OIS and 4K video recording support. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Razer Phone 2 is available in the US for $799.

Razer Phone 2 Full specifications:

120Hz UltraMotion™ Display – A brighter screen with zero lag or stuttering

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 – With a custom vapor chamber cooling system

Dual Front-Facing Stereo Speakers – Featuring Dolby Atmos and a 24-bit USB-C DAC

Dual Cameras with Image Stabilization – For faster, sharper shots

New Design with Glass Back – Equipped with wireless charging, Razer Chroma™ RGB logo and IP67 Water Resistance

Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 (2.80 GHz) with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

System Memory

8GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage

Internal: 64GB UFS

External: SIM + micro SD slot (up to 1TB)

Display

5.72-inch IGZO LCD 1440 x 2560

120Hz, Wide Color Gamut

UltraMotion™ Technology

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Multi-touch

Anti-Fingerprint Protection

Rear Camera

Wide: f/1.75 lens with 12MP and OIS

Telephoto: f/2.6 lens with 12MP

Dual PDAF (Phase detection Autofocus)

Dual tone, dual LED flash

Video: Up to 4K

Front Camera

f/2.0 lens with 8MP

1080P Video

Sound

Dual front-firing stereo speakers with dual amplifiers

Dolby Atmos Technology

24-bit DAC Audio Adapter

Power

4000mAh lithium-ion battery

Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Dual-band (MIMO) with 2x2 antennas

Bluetooth 5.0

Logo

Razer Chroma RGB logo

Bands

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

WCDMA: 1/2/3/4/5/8

FDD-LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/26/28/29/30/32/66/71

TDD LTE: 38/39/40/41/48

TD-SCDMA: 34/39

LAA: 46

4x4 MIMO: 1/2/3/4/7/30/38/48/66

Water resistance

IP67 water resistant up to 1m

Size

158.5 x 78.99 x 8.5 mm

Android Version

Android 8.1 Oreo

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 13:25 IST