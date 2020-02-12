e-paper
Home / Tech / Re-designed iMac may have curved screen made of single glass sheet

Re-designed iMac may have curved screen made of single glass sheet

Apple could be looking at major design change and more futuristic for its future iMac.

Feb 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple’s future iMac could be very futuristic.
Apple's future iMac could be very futuristic. (Apple India)
         

The design of Apple’s iconic desktop iMac hasn’t changed much over the years. The iMac was first released in 2007 and there have been very few changes to the main appearance since then. The desktop has become lighter and thinner though and is far more powerful than its earlier avatar.

A major iMac design change maybe in the offing though if a report by BGR is to be believed. The report cited a recent patent application from Apple that highlights a curved iMac made out of a single sheet of glass.

The report further said that even while there is no indication that the design may manifest in a shipping product, the patent, titled ‘Electronic Device With Glass Housing Member’ will have a built-in keyboard and track pad as well.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, soon after the patent application started making the rounds, a concept video was put together by a designer of iMac. The video imagines how the iMac detailed in Apple’s patent may look like in real life.

The report by LetsGoDigital said the glass sheet in the Apple device can be bent and the design also accommodates various special innovations.

The bending ability of the glass means that users will be able to adjust the screen for best viewing comfort. This also makes it convenient for the computer to be easily carried around.

According to the report, a camera is included in the upper bezel, which is placed centrally.

The iMac is expected to include a glass housing member that will have an upper portion defining a display area. The lower portion of the computer makes space for an input area and a transition portion joining the two.

According to the patent, the desktop is also likely to include a support structure to the glass screen as well. It will be configured to support the computing device.

