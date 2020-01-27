e-paper
Ready or not, 'foldable' Apple iMacs could be a reality soon

Ready or not, ‘foldable’ Apple iMacs could be a reality soon

The patent titled ‘Electronic Device with Glass Housing Member’ hints that future iMac by Apple may have a single sheet of glass as the screen and may be curved from the bottom edge.

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple iMac desktop
Apple iMac desktop(Apple India)
         

Recent reports suggest Apple to take a major leap in the world of tech by introducing a port-less iPhone. But that’s not the only area where it may bring a ‘revolution’. The iPhone maker may also redesign it’s Mac device. As per the patent published by USPTO and shared by Apple Insider website, the company is planning to bring a radical change in the form of a ‘foldable’ MacBook that is primarily made using a single sheet of glass.

The patent titled ‘Electronic Device with Glass Housing Member’ hints that future iMac by Apple may have a single sheet of glass as the screen and may be curved from the bottom edge.

Apple’s new patent suggests a ‘foldable’ iMac
Apple’s new patent suggests a ‘foldable’ iMac ( USPTO (via Apple Insider) )

The curved bottom could act as a stand and may have an extended lower lip for holding input devices, for instance a keyboard. The areas on either side of the keyboard may include an embedded display, as seen in the illustrated images.

Since a single sheet of glass, which is curved from the bottom, won’t be enough to place the screen in the upright position, the images also reveal a wedge-like component placed at the back to support the glass. The wedge may also act as a component that could house different peripherals and network connections. If true, this design will eliminate the extra weight put on the back side of the screen by cables, like it is the case with the current iMac design.

Also read: Apple considering a MacBook with touchscreen, here’s how it may work

In addition, the wedge can also be used to adjust the position of the screen based on the user’s preference.

But the wedge is not all that is needed to adjust the position. The patent also proposes the ‘folding’ of the iMac itself from the bottom, just to make it easier to package and carry around. And the curved section at the bottom may even allow the keyboard to be slid through it.

However, this is a mere patent for now and there’s no confirmation if this will ever become a reality. But it sure sounds interesting and one of those moves that one can expect from Apple.

