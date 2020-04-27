Ready to play? Poco announces Battle Arena gaming league

tech

Apr 27, 2020

Poco, an independent brand of Chinese handset maker Xiaomi, on Monday announced its Battle Arena gaming league in partnership with e-sports company GamingMonk. The gaming league is expected to attract gamers from around the country.

“India’s consumption patterns in e-sports have seen immense growth over the last few years. We strongly resonate with the youth and aim to reach out to potential users to encourage the growing engagement with the best gamers in the country,” Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, Poco India, said in a statement.

According to the company, each squad will comprise four participants, with more than 500 squads battling for the top position.

The winning squad will be entitled to four Poco X2 smartphones. With the finale scheduled for May 4 where 16 squads will compete, two qualifier rounds will be hosted on April 28 and 30, respectively.

The participants can register for qualifiers on the GamingMonk Tournament portal, while the non-participants can access the livestream on YouTube.

In February, the smartphone maker had launched the X2 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB configuration.

The phone is available in two other storage configurations: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Poco X2 is the second smartphone from the brand, following Poco F1 that was launched in 2018.