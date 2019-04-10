Realme 2 Pro gets a price cut ahead of Realme 3 Pro India launch

Realme 3 Pro is set to launch in India later this month. The smartphone is expected to come with upgraded specifications and features and will rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has slashed prices of its Realme 2 Pro smartphone.

Realme 2 Pro is now available for a starting price of Rs 11,990. This is for the base model that features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The mid-tier variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage is now available for Rs 13,990. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage now costs Rs 15,990. These two models have received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

Realme 2 Pro launched in India in September last year. The three variants had launched with price tags of Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It runs on ColorOS based on Android Oreo and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

Hope you guys had a wonderful weekend.

I am @DelhiUniversity stadium with a bunch of cool students.

yes we are going to launch #realme3Pro in campus again

By the way how's the camera quality ?



RT's as I will invite 3 fans to join me on stage. pic.twitter.com/T8V3VysIGw — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 8, 2019

The smartphone comes with two rear cameras including a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. Other key features of the phone include 3,500mAh battery, 4G VoLTE, and rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The latest price cut comes ahead of Realme 3 Pro launch in India. Realme 3 Pro will take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with upgraded specifications, especially in the processor and camera fronts.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 10:15 IST