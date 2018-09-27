Realme 2 Pro launch live: Expect new screen design, better specifications, and more

Realme is set to launch its third smartphone in India on Thursday. Called Realme 2 Pro, the new smartphone comes with a new screen design, touted as “dewdrop display.” It also improves in the performance department with a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

Featuring up to 128GB storage, the Pro model is said to be an improved version of the Realme 2.The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. More details on the smartphone’s specifications, price and availability are awaited.

Become a gaming legend with the AI engine powered @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 660 AIE processor on the #Realme2Pro. #MaxPowerMaxStyle

Visit @Flipkart to know more details: https://t.co/s7S2hkFjJ5 pic.twitter.com/VYPEL5Aj2V — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 22, 2018

The launch event can be live streamed through this link. Stay tuned for live updates from Realme 2 Pro’s launch event.

11:59AM IST Teasers Ahead of the official launch, Realme has dropped in quite a few teasers for the new phone. In one of the tweets, Realme hints at the improved gaming performance on the phone. Love #Asphalt8?

We have something huge and exciting coming for all the racing fanatics in #MaxPowerMaxStyle.#ProudToBeYoung

Stay tuned for the launch of the #Realme2Pro on our page at 12:30 PM, Sep 27. pic.twitter.com/oNxpVxUpXs — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 25, 2018





11:45AM IST 2nd Gen Realme Realme recently launched Realme 2 smartphone. The phone is available 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB storage with 64GB storage -- priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. Realme 2 came with some minor improvements over the predecessor like a larger 4,230mAh battery. The phone, however, is a stripped down version of the predecessor with inferior Snapdragon 450 processor.



