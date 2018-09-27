Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 27, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Realme 2 Pro launch live: Expect new screen design, better specifications, and more

The upgraded Realme 2 Pro will feature a new design, better design and RAM capacity. Catch all the live updates of Realme 2 Pro launch here.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 27, 2018 11:59 IST
highlights

Realme is set to launch its third smartphone in India on Thursday. Called Realme 2 Pro, the new smartphone comes with a new screen design, touted as “dewdrop display.” It also improves in the performance department with a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

Featuring up to 128GB storage, the Pro model is said to be an improved version of the Realme 2.The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. More details on the smartphone’s specifications, price and availability are awaited.

The launch event can be live streamed through this link. Stay tuned for live updates from Realme 2 Pro’s launch event.

11:59AM IST

Teasers

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has dropped in quite a few teasers for the new phone. In one of the tweets, Realme hints at the improved gaming performance on the phone.

11:45AM IST

2nd Gen Realme

Realme recently launched Realme 2 smartphone. The phone is available 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB storage with 64GB storage -- priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. Realme 2 came with some minor improvements over the predecessor like a larger 4,230mAh battery. The phone, however, is a stripped down version of the predecessor with inferior Snapdragon 450 processor.

11:30AM IST

Realme 2 Pro teaser

 For performance, Realme 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.