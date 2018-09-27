Realme 2 Pro launch live: Expect new screen design, better specifications, and more
The upgraded Realme 2 Pro will feature a new design, better design and RAM capacity. Catch all the live updates of Realme 2 Pro launch here.
11:59AM IST
Teasers
11:45AM IST
2nd Gen Realme
11:30AM IST
Realme 2 Pro teaser
Realme is set to launch its third smartphone in India on Thursday. Called Realme 2 Pro, the new smartphone comes with a new screen design, touted as “dewdrop display.” It also improves in the performance department with a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.
Featuring up to 128GB storage, the Pro model is said to be an improved version of the Realme 2.The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. More details on the smartphone’s specifications, price and availability are awaited.
Become a gaming legend with the AI engine powered @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 660 AIE processor on the #Realme2Pro. #MaxPowerMaxStyle— Realme (@realmemobiles) September 22, 2018
Visit @Flipkart to know more details: https://t.co/s7S2hkFjJ5 pic.twitter.com/VYPEL5Aj2V
The launch event can be live streamed through this link. Stay tuned for live updates from Realme 2 Pro’s launch event.
Teasers
Ahead of the official launch, Realme has dropped in quite a few teasers for the new phone. In one of the tweets, Realme hints at the improved gaming performance on the phone.
Love #Asphalt8?— Realme (@realmemobiles) September 25, 2018
We have something huge and exciting coming for all the racing fanatics in #MaxPowerMaxStyle.#ProudToBeYoung
Stay tuned for the launch of the #Realme2Pro on our page at 12:30 PM, Sep 27. pic.twitter.com/oNxpVxUpXs
2nd Gen Realme
Realme recently launched Realme 2 smartphone. The phone is available 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB storage with 64GB storage -- priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. Realme 2 came with some minor improvements over the predecessor like a larger 4,230mAh battery. The phone, however, is a stripped down version of the predecessor with inferior Snapdragon 450 processor.
Realme 2 Pro teaser
For performance, Realme 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
We are done teasing you! — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2018
Experience the unlimited with the #Realme2Pro’s 8GB RAM.
Loved this surprise? #MaxPowerMaxStyle
Know more: https://t.co/s7S2hkWV7F pic.twitter.com/BfRDlocsT5