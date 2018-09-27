Realme 2 Pro launch today: What to expect from the new budget smartphone

Realme will be launching its third smartphone in India, Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone will come with better specifications, and a new design as compared to the recently launched Realme 2. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

The launch event for Realme 2 Pro is scheduled to take place at 12:30pm. There is no livestream link as yet but interested users can stay updated by following the company’s social media pages. Realme has been teasing the launch of its upcoming smartphone revealing some key details.

Realme 2 Pro will feature the rising trend of waterdrop notch which the company is calling ‘dewdrop’ notch. This new notch design is available in smartphones like Vivo V11 Pro and Oppo F9 Pro. The upcoming OnePlus 6T is also rumoured to feature the waterdrop notch. The smartphone is otherwise expected to have the same design language as the Realme 2.

In terms of specifications, Realme 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. The smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There could be other storage variants of the Realme 2 Pro.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup. Specifics of the dual cameras haven’t been revealed as yet. Realme 2 also has a dual-camera module of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

The ‘Pro’ version of Realme 2 will be a big upgrade over the Realme 2. Launched just last month, Realme 2 starts at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB model and Rs 10,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 processor and Android 8.1 Oreo.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 08:33 IST