Realme 2 Pro with new screen design, smarter cameras launched in India

Realme debuted in India earlier this year as a sub-brand of Oppo Mobiles. Unlike many other Android phones in the budget segment, Realme took a different route of delivering design-focused device without compromising on the specifications. Months later, Realme is here with its third smartphone, Realme 2 Pro.

Realme 2 Pro will be available in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB - priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively. The phone will be available through Flipkart.

As expected, Realme 2 Pro bets big on design and is one of the first phones in the budget/mid-range category to sport a waterdrop-notch display. It is worth noting that OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with the same waterdrop-notch which is a tinier and curvier cut-out on the display that just covers the front camera module. You can check Vivo V11 Pro for the design reference.

Apart from a new screen design, Realme 2 Pro also departs from graphics-style back panel, and has included a plain glass-finish – which looks quite impressive. Touted as the “dewdrop back cover”, Realme says the panel has been tested “more than 100 times and achieved more natural and gentle transition from the middle frame to the back.”

The rear panel houses a dual-camera setup on the left top corner along with the LED flash, fingerprint sensor at the center along with realme branding at the bottom. Volume buttons are located on the left edge while the right edge houses the power/lock/unlock button.

Realme 2 is also a big-screen phone featuring a 6.3-inch with Gorilla Glass protection. Thanks to edge-to-edge display, Realme 2 brings a large screen experience in a smaller form factor. The phone measures 156.7 × 74.0 × 8.5mm.

Realme 2: Full specifications

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM. The phone is available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Realme 2 sports 16-megapixel dual cameras with Artificial Intelligence (AI) baked into it. The company says the camera uses AI-based algorithms to bring smarter features like multi-frame noise reduction, scene recognition for auto optimisation of the settings, iPhone X-like portrait modes. The back camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 30 fps. There’s also Google Lens AI integration. On the front, Realme 2 Pro sports 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme 2 Pro is a dual-SIM phone with connectivity options like VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

