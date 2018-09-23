Realme 2 Pro: Teasers confirm waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 660 processor

After launching the Realme 2 smartphone only recently, the company is back with another smartphone. Realme 2 Pro with better specifications and new design will be launching on September 27 in India.

The Pro version of Realme 2 has been teased quite often revealing some key details of the phone as well. Realme 2 Pro will be available exclusively via Flipkart, like the Realme 2. Based on the teasers, Realme 2 Pro will have a distinct change in design with a new notch.

Realme 2 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch which will be tinier than the one on Realme 2. The new notch design is gaining popularity with a handful of phones launched with it. Some of these include Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro.

The upcoming OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with the waterdrop notch. This new notch design gives even more room for display on the smartphone. The company has also revealed that the Realme 2 Pro will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

According to leaks and reports, Realme 2 Pro will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the software front, it will run Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Based on the latest details, Realme 2 Pro will possibly compete against phones like Xiaomi Mi A2 and Moto G6. Full specifications and pricing of the Realme 2 Pro will give a better idea.

It would also be a big upgrade over the Realme 2 which comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 SoC, and Android 8.1 Oreo. For photography, Realme 2 has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Realme is available in two variants of 3GB+32GB priced at Rs 8,990, and 4GB+64GB retailing at Rs 10,990.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 07:31 IST