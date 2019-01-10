Realme 2 Pro to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Top value-for-money phones under Rs 15,000

People are now spoilt for choices when it comes to buying smartphones. The popular budget segment has phones catering to different wants and needs of buyers. This price segment has also seen many contenders for all-round phones.

The sub-Rs 15,000 range has phones from companies like Xiaomi, Realme and Asus offering the top-notch specifications and features at a competitive price. Here, we list the top five smartphones currently available under Rs 15,000 in India.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus’ latest offering, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is a budget all-rounder. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs on Snapdragon 660 processor paired with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

For photography, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports dual12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. There’s a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs near-stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Asus offers Zenfone Max Pro M2 in three variants with two under Rs 15,000. Zenfone Max Pro M2 (3GB+32GB) is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 4GB+64GB variant retails at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi Note 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s first phone with a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is the latest ‘budget killer’ from Xiaomi i India offering an all-round performance. It has a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and 20-megapixel plus 2-megapixel cameras for selfies. The smartphone also offers AI Portrait 2.0.

Under the hood, it runs on Snapdragon 636 processor along with a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 6 Pro features a Full HD+ 6.26-inch notched display with 2.5D glass layered on top. On the software front, it runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage variant.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro has the trending dewdrop notch design on its 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It also flaunts a plain glass-like back with a glossy finish. Like the Zenfone Max Pro M2. Realme 2 Pro also runs on Snapdragon 660 processor. The smartphone sports 16-megapixel dual cameras with AI-based features like multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition. The camera also comes with Google Lens.

Realme 2 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS, and packs a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone’s base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 13,990.

Mi A2

Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second-generation Android One smartphone. The smartphone offers near-stock Android 9 Pie with regular security updates. Mi A2 users will also get unlimited Google Photos storage as part of Android One programme. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and is fuelled by a 3,010mAh battery.

Mi A2 also offers impressive cameras with a 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel combination at the back. There’s an AI-powered 20-megapixel selfie camera up front. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display. Mi A2 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage variant.

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 is one of the most underrated mid-range budget smartphones. This Nokia phone has a lot to offer starting with a good-looking design among present Android smartphones. Nokia 6.1 is also an Android One smartphone and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the box. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 630 processor, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1’s 16-megapixel rear camera features ZEISS optics and dual-tone flash. It houses an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Nokia 6.1 is available starting at Rs 13,299 on Flipkart.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 19:06 IST