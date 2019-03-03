Realme 3 to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know

After Samsung and Xiaomi, it’s Realme’s turn to launch new budget smartphone in India. The company is set to launch ‘Realme 3’ on March 4.

Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed a few important details about the new phone. The latest smartphone will come with “diamond cut” graphic back panel. The phone will also feature dual-rear camera.

Realme has also confirmed Realme 3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor, the same chipset that powers the company’s Realme U1. Based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology, Helio P70 processor comes with a dual quad-core set up, This includes four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1GHz cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0GHz cores. The chipset also has ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics.

Ahead of the official launch, Realme also dropped a teaser highlighting the smartphone’s camera capabilities. The photo hints at brighter colours and more precise depth. Camera resolution of the phone is not known yet.

Realme 3 will take on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30. Xiaomi is offering a 48-megapixel rear camera on its new budget phone whereas Samsung is giving a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Look at the sky, the stars are unwrapping something celestial. Witness the launch of #realme3 #PowerYourStyle live on 4th March on our official handles and be a part of the cosmic event. Find out more at https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv pic.twitter.com/gG0l0ZnBm1 — Realme (@realmemobiles) February 22, 2019

Realme is hosting an event at Nehru Planetrium on March 4 to launch the latest flagship phone. The event is scheduled to start at 12.30PM IST.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 16:59 IST