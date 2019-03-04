Realme 3 India launch today: Expected specifications, features, how to watch live stream

Realme will launch a new smartphone ‘Realme 3’ today. There are also rumours of a Realme 3 Pro. The latest Realme smartphone will compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy M30. The smartphone will be available online via Flipkart.com.

Expected Realme 3 specifications

Realme has already confirmed Realme 3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The chipset also powers Realme’s Realme U1 smartphone. The processor is based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology. It has a dual quad-core set up. The SoC supports ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics.

It is also expected to come with dual-rear cameras. According to a Flipkart listing, Realme 3 will have a waterdrop notch on the front. It will be powered by a 4,230mAh battery.

How to watch live stream

Realme 3 will be launched at an event at Nehru Planetrium in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to start at 12.30PM IST. The event will be live streamed on the company’s social media handles. You can also watch the live stream on the company’s official website.

