Realme trolls Xiaomi for showing ads on UI, to launch Realme 3 Pro to take on Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took a swipe at rival Xiaomi at its Realme 3 launch in India today.

Comparing Realme 3 with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Sheth pointed out that the Realme phone has, “no ads on UI.” “We don’t sell ads… we sell phones,” he added.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi serves ads on its UI as part of monetisation policy. The move, however, has drawn flak from users and experts.

Sheth also commented on Redmi Note 7 Pro which Xiaomi has been advertising as “camera beast.”

He said that Realme will soon launch Realme 3 Pro to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro which features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera.

“We understand someone calls it a good beast. We also say it’s a good beast. More competition is good for consumers. Unless you don’t have a product against it how will you understand whether it’s really a beast or not,” he added.

He then announced ‘Realme 3 Pro’ which will be a “speed racer.” The smartphone will be launched in April this year. According to reports, Realme 3 Pro will also sport a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Realme 3 Pro ‘speed racer’ to take Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro ‘camera beast’ ( Realme )

Sheth’s comments come after Xiaomi’s Anuj Sharma at Redmi Note 7 launch had accused rivals including Realme of not telling consumers about under-clocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor on their phones.

Xiaomi said Snapdragon 660 on Redmi Note 7 is about 10% faster than Realme 2 Pro and other phones. ( Xiaomi )

“We’ve seen a couple of devices launching with so-called Snapdragon 660 processor. We found four of them. These range from about Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. All of them claim they’re running SD 660 SoC. So, we decided to test how Redmi Note 7 performs against these phones. RN7 is on average 10% faster than these phones,” he claimed while pointing out “none of them were giving proper 660.”

Realme and Qualcomm haven’t responded to Xiaomi’s claims of not being transparent about selling under clocked Snapdragon 660 processor.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 14:07 IST