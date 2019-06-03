Realme 3 Pro goes on open sale: Price, specifications, features

Realme on Monday announced that its Realme 3 Pro phone will now be available for open sale. This essentially means you don’t have to wait for specific sale dates to open and rush to purchase the phone. The smartphone is available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 3 Pro is available in two variants. The base model featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB and 128GB models are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The device comes in three colours Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple.

Realme 3 Pro full specifications

Realme 3 Pro comes with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-rear cameras. On the front it has 25-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, dew drop notch, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

ALSO READ: Best phones in India under Rs 15,000

Realme 3 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710AIE processor with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB. It comes with a 4,045mAh battery with Vooc fast charging.

Other key features of Realme 3 Pro include ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie, dual nano-SIM, microSD, rear fingerprint sensor, and AI Face Unlock.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 11:36 IST