Realme 3 Pro India launch date confirmed, set to take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme on Thursday formally announced the launch date of its latest smartphone, Realme 3 Pro. Touted as Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, the smartphone is expected to come with improved design and specifications. The company will be launching the smartphone on April 22 at 12:30PM at the University of Delhi.

Company CEO Madhav Sheth announced the launch date of Realme 3 Pro on Twitter. Realme has also sent out formal invites for the event on April 22.

Realme 3Pro will be competing with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro also offers a 48-megapixel camera. At Realme 3 launch, Sheth had promised to launch a phone that delivers faster performance.

Finally putting an end to your curiosity :) #realme3Pro is launching at 12:30 PM, 22nd April at the University of Delhi. RT as fast as you can! #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/UAfLqbzNqa — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 11, 2019

Taking a shot at Xiaomi, Sheth said, “We understand someone calls it a good beast. We also say it’s a good beast. More competition is good for consumers. Unless you don’t have a product against it how will you understand whether it’s really a beast or not.”

The latest announcement comes shortly after Realme dropped prices of its Realme 2 Pro in India. The smartphone is now available for a starting price of Rs 11,990. The mid-range model with 6GB of RAM and top-end model with 8GB of RAM are now available at discounted prices of Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:00 IST