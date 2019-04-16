Realme 3 Pro: Release date, specifications, price

Realme will launch the ‘Pro’ version of Realme 3 on April 22 in India. A new leak now suggests another smartphone launch on the same day – Realme C2.

A new report by 91mobiles lists the specifications and even the price of Realme C2. Successor to the budget Realme C1, Realme C2 is also expected to be priced around the same at Rs 8,000. In comparison, the latest version of Realme C1 is priced at Rs 7,499. The leaked specifications, however, don’t show a major upgrade over Realme C1.

Realme C2 is said to come with a waterdrop-styled notch, and run on MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor. The smartphone will house an 8-megapixel front camera, and a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Realme C2 will launch with ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

Realme C2 doesn’t appear to be a promising upgrade; however the Realme 3 Pro is set to be the highlight of the event. The company has been teasing Realme 3 Pro for quite some time now. The new Realme smartphone will come with gaming-specific features like ‘Hyper Boost’. Some camera features highlighted for Realme 3 Pro include ‘Speed Shot’, low-light enhanced photography, and super slo-mo video recording.

Introducing speedway design on #realme3Pro, for those who need both speed and style!

Launching #realme3Pro at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/JxjVbt5THL — realme (@realmemobiles) April 16, 2019

Ahead of its launch, specifications of Realme 3 Pro were leaked. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The base model of Realme 3 Pro could offer 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Realme could also adopt Oppo’s VOOC fast charging on the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme 3 Pro will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro which currently boasts the most affordable phone with a 48-megapixel camera.Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro full specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6.3-inch dot notch display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Type-C Port, 4,000mAh battery, and up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:55 IST