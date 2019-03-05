Realme 3 Pro to launch in India in April, to take on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme on Monday announced it will launch an upgraded ‘Realme 3 Pro’ in India in April this year. The smartphone will compete with Xiaomi’s 48-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Commenting on Xiaomi’s ‘camera beast’ Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said, “We understand someone calls it a good beast. We also say it’s a good beast. More competition is good for consumers. Unless you don’t have a product against it how will you understand whether it’s really a beast or not.”

According to reports, Realme 3 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel rear camera, just like Redmi Note 7. It is also expected to run a faster processor.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro uses Sony IMX586 sensor for 48-megapixel camera. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other key specifications of the smartphone include 13-megapixel selfie camera with studio lighting, beautify mode and AI mode, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Based on the trends, Realme 3 Pro will be an upgraded version of Realme 3 which competes with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Scheduled to go on sale on March 12, Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ notched screen with Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage variants.

Realme 3 comes with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front it has 13-megapixel selfie camera with 1.12um pixels, AI Beautification, HDR and AI Facial Unlock. The smartphone is powered by a 4,230mAh battery.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 08:53 IST